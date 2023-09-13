‘Misuse’ of funds: Sangrur administration begins probe

The Sangrur administration initiated a probe into a tender worth ₹96.36 lakh after a complaint of misuse of funds reached the office of deputy commissioner.

The Sangrur municipal council had floated the tender worth ₹ 96.36 lakh for providing and laying interlock tiles in street number 9, 10, 11 and branch streets of a private colony. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The municipal council had floated a tender for laying interlock tiles on roads of a private colony while in the complaint it was alleged that the roads were already in a good condition and just need repair and patch work.

A senior functionary of the Aam Aadmi Party has given the complaint to the deputy commissioner, said an official, pleading anonymity.

He added that the Sangrur municipal council had floated the tender worth ₹96.36 lakh for providing and laying interlock tiles in street number 9, 10, 11 and branch streets of a private colony.

According to the complaint, there are dozens of roads and residential areas in the city which required urgent attention of the civic body as roads in such areas are in dilapidated condition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant alleged that the residents of Shivam Colony and Officer Colony are living in poor ciciv conditions due to bad roads. Besides, there are several localities in the city which are crying for attention and the council is allegedly misusing funds on roads which are in good condition.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “I have directed the SDM to carry out an inquiry into the allegations. There is no loss to the state exchequer so far. However, action will be taken if anything is found against the rules. Meanwhile, the tender has been put on hold till the probe is completed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harmandeep Singh Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts....view detail