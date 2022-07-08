MLA calls upon youth to wage a war against drug menace in Ludhiana

Led by MLA (Raikot) Hakam Singh Thekedar, over 600 youth on Friday pledged to wage a war against drug menace in the district during an anti-drugs awareness event held here at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar.

Addressing the youngsters, the MLA urged them to make a collective effort to carve out a drug-free district by encouraging drug addicts to abandon this vicious circle. He further said dependence on drugs creates havoc for the family and ruins everyone.

Raikot sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli threw light on the efforts being made by the district administration to wipe out the menace from the district. He said on the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, a mammoth drive has been initiated to create maximum awareness among masses to keep this menace under check.

Kohli said that it is the social responsibility of everyone to inform the police about the drug peddlers who create menace in the lives of people. He advised students to come forward and end this lethal problem.

Principal of GHG Khalsa College Harpreet Singh lauded the efforts of the administration for taking up such initiatives to apprise people of the ill-effects of drug abuse through victims itself.

A power point presentation explaining the types of addictions, their disorders and precautions was also shown.The details of opioid addiction, its dangerous effects on physical and mental health and common misconceptions about its consumption were discussed at the event.

Prabhjot Kaur, a student of Raikot Public School, delivered a speech on drug addiction, while assistant sub-inspector Satveer Singh, in-charge of Saanjh Kendra Sadhar and Dakha, encouraged students to fight against drugs to save youngsters and their families.