MLA Kulwant Singh launches new road projects, reviews key infra works in Mohali

In a push to strengthen connectivity and upgrade civic infrastructure in the region, MLA Kulwant Singh on Monday inaugurated several new road construction projects across the Mohali constituency and reviewed ongoing development works with senior officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). Mohali MLA Kulwant Sing (HT File)

Sharing details of the new road projects, Singh said that the Chachumajra–Bakarpur–Jhungian Road, measuring 1.75 kilometres in length and 10 feet in width, will be reconstructed at a cost of ₹39 lakh. Of this, ₹31 lakh will go towards construction and the rest will cover maintenance for five years. The road, last repaired in 2015, will be built with a bituminous surface and completed within six months.

Similarly, the Jagatpura–Kandala–Nandiali–Safipur–Bakarpur Road, spanning 2.97 kilometres, will be upgraded at a cost of ₹95 lakh, including ₹82 lakh for construction and ₹13 lakh for maintenance. Nearly one kilometre of the stretch will be 18 feet wide, while the remaining portion will be 10 feet wide. About half a kilometre will feature 80mm paver blocks, with the rest constructed as a bituminous road. This project too is expected to be completed in six months.

The Jheurheri–Alipur Road, covering 1.10 kilometres and 10 feet in width, will also be reconstructed using 80mm paver blocks at a cost of ₹45 lakh. It was last repaired in 2016 and will be completed within the same six-month timeline.

Addressing residents, Singh said that the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government remains committed to strengthening public infrastructure while fulfilling promises made to citizens. “From providing 300 units of free electricity to every household to establishing Aam Aadmi Clinics offering free medicines and lab tests, the Punjab government has prioritised welfare and transparency,” he said.

He added that a ₹728 crore project for the modernization of Mohali’s power supply network is underway, which will ensure uninterrupted, high-quality electricity for residents.

Later, Singh held a review meeting with GMADA Chief Administrator Vishesh Sarangal and senior officials to expedite key projects, including intersections on the PR-7 road near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, the Sector 69–68/78–79 junction, and the IISER Light Point. Plans for additional intersections in Aerocity were also discussed.

The MLA directed officials to begin widening work on the Kumbhra Chowk–Bawa White House and Golf Link–Leisure Valley roads and to complete the Sector 90/94–Landran and PGI–Landran connecting roads at the earliest. Singh assured that he would coordinate with other departments to remove any administrative bottlenecks and ensure timely completion of projects.