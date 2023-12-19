MLAs can’t call meeting of officers: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) do not have executive powers and cannot officially summon a meeting of officers. However, being elected public representatives, the MLAs can seek information about development projects from officers. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was responding to a question by Rohtak Congress MLA BB Batra during zero hour on Tuesday. Batra was referring to an August 25 communication by the chief secretary’s office. (HT file photo)

The chief minister said this while responding to a question by Rohtak Congress MLA BB Batra during zero hour. Batra was referring to an August 25 communication by the chief secretary’s office.

Khattar said that MLAs can visit government offices and obtain information about development projects in their area from officers. They will also be able to call officers to the rest house to discuss development issues. However, they cannot call a meeting of officers or chair open darbars.