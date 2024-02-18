Mobile internet shutdown extended till February 19 midnight in 7 Haryana districts
Feb 18, 2024 07:08 AM IST
The districts affected by the shutdown, include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. As per an order, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines, individual short messaging text are exempted from the shut down
The Haryana government on Saturday extended the shut down of mobile internet services and bulk short messaging service (SMS) in seven Haryana districts for another 48 hours till February 19 midnight in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call given by farmers’ organisations.
The districts affected by the shutdown, include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. As per an order, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines, individual short messaging text are exempted from the shut down.
