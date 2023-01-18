Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mobile phones, accessories recovered in Ludhiana Central Jail compound

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:04 AM IST

As per report, aides of some of the inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have thrown the packet over the compound wall; besides this, four mobile phones were also found abandoned in another part of the jail

The Ludhiana Central Jail authorities have recovered four mobile phones including mobile charger, heater springs, and a headphone after an unknown person threw a packet from outside the prison’s boundary wall on Monday. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana Central Jail authorities have recovered four mobile phones including mobile charger, heater springs, and a headphone after an unknown person threw a packet from outside the prison’s boundary wall on Monday.

Assistant superintendent of jail Sukhdev Singh said while patrolling they heard a thud from a corner. When checked they found a packet lying adjoining to the compound wall. “Nine pair of socks, four mobile phones, one phone charger, a headphone and two heater springs were recovered from it,” Singh added.

As per report, aides of some of the inmates have thrown the packet over the compound wall. Besides this, four mobile phones were also found abandoned in another part of the jail.

The jail staff recovered five mobile phones from inmates – including Ankush Sharma, Sunny Kumar, Amanjot Singh, Akash Chopra, and Pawandeep Singh alias Garja during special checking.

ASI Mewa Ram from division number 7 police station said three separate cases under Section 52A (1) (Prohibition of mobile phone) of the Prison Act have been lodged against an unknown person.

