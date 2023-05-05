Seven mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 05, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Staff at Ludhiana Central Jail recovered seven mobile phones lying abandoned on the premises during a special checking on Wednesday night.

Ludhiana division number 7 police lodged an FIR against unidentified inmates after recovering seven mobile phones from the central jail. (HT File Photo)

The division number 7 police lodged an FIR against unidentified inmates in the matter.

Kamajit Singh, assistant jail superintendent, said that the staff conducted special checking in the jail. During the checking, they recovered seven mobile phones lying abandoned.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against unidentified accused.

