Model gaushala to come up on GADVASU campus in Ludhiana

The Punjab government has sanctioned a project to set up a model gaushala at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) campus. The project will be carried out a cost of ₹1.7 crore.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of the university, said that there are nearly 1.6 lakh stray cattle in Punjab and 50.22 lakh across the country.

“Stray cattle is one of the major reasons for road accidents and damage to crops and forest plantations. Some people let loose the cows after their productive life is over. Moreover, stray animals are usually malnourished and wounded, and thus suffer themselves,” said Singh.

SPS Ghuman, dean, college of veterinary sciences, said that the aim of this gaushala will be to manage the stray cattle on a self-reliant basis on scientific lines, with available inexpensive techniques involving low-cost comfortable housing, feeding and healthcare facilities.

JPS Gill, director research, GADVASU, said that demonstrating low-cost management and feeding systems of stray animal management will help the dairy farming industry of the state and society at large.

The team comprising of RS Grewal, director, livestock farms; ST Singh, Puneet Malhotra and Ravi Kant will initiate the work on this project immediately. The model gaushala will be a demonstration unit, depicting scientific cattle management with economic rearing and zero-waste production, that can be replicated at gram panchayat / taluka levels.