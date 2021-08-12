Moga admn to upgrade infrastructure of 8 govt schools with central funds

The district administration in Moga has decided to upgrade the infrastructure of eight government schools lacking in terms of building, land or basic amenities with funds announced as reward under a central scheme.

These district education department was directed to identify these schools — seven primary and one high secondary — from funds under the Niti Aayog’s ‘Aspirational Districts’ initiative.

Moga is among the 124 ‘aspirational’ districts of the Niti Aayog. The schools are Patti Rupa (primary), Moga-1 (primary), Moga-2 (primary), Muglu Patti (primary), Indra Colony (primary), Dutt Road (primary), Dashmesh Nagar (primary) and Dashmesh Nagar (high).

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said, “Last year we performed really well in the ‘Aspirational Districts’ initiative and the Niti Aayog announced ₹3 crore for us as reward money. I had sought a proposal in this regard and it will be sent to the Niti Aayog. The work will start once we get the nod.”

Government Primary School, Dutt Road, has been running from the roof of a gurdwara for decades while Government Primary School, Patti Roopa, runs from a community hall of a public park in the absence of their own building.

A teacher of at the Dutt Road school said, “The district education department has selected two municipal sites for shifting of the school and it will be finalised by the administration.”

“The primary and high schools at Dashmesh Nagar are running from a congested place measuring 550 square yards. These schools have around 550 students. But they do not have playground, vehicle parking area or space for holding morning assembly. The other schools are also functioning from congested spaces but they have their own land,” said an official.

District education officer (DEO primary) Varinderpal Singh refused to comment.