Moga ASI, constable dismissed for helping gangster get passport

The services of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable were terminated for clearing the name of a gangster during the passport verification process in 2017 even as he had at least 7 cases registered against him at the time.

The gangster, Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha, who hails from Duneke village of Moga district, had flown to Canada the same year. Sukha was even listed as a proclaimed offender (PO) in two cases at the time of making his passport.

The ASI, Prabhdyal Singh, was posted in the human trafficking branch while constable Gurwinder Singh was deployed in the uniform branch of the Moga police. An official said in 2017, ASI Prabhdyal was posted as a passport inquiry officer while Gurwinder was at the Sadar police station.

The incident came to the fore when former Moga deputy mayor Jarnail Singh received threat calls from some gangsters and lodged a police complaint. Sukha allegedly issued threats to Jarnail not to contest the Moga municipal corporation (MC) polls, it is learnt.

“He (Sukha) asked me to not contest from ward number 49. He also made threat calls to my relatives,” Jarnail said.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Gurdeep Singh said, “The action was taken against the ASI and the constable after a departmental inquiry was conducted against them.”