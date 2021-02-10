Moga Congress candidate’s husband mows down two Akali activists, held

In a brazen act of poll violence, the husband of a Congress candidate of the Moga municipal corporation ran over and killed two Akali workers with his sports utility vehicle on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Moga deputy superintendent of police (City) Barjinder Singh said that Narinderpal Singh Sidhu, the husband of Moga ward number 9 candidate Paramjeet Kaur, ran over his Mitsubishi Pajero SUV on the two Shiromani Akali Dal workers, killing Harminder Singh on the spot, while Jagdeep Singh succumbed to injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), Ludhiana, on Wednesday morning. Harminder belonged to Moga town and Jagdeep was a resident of Tarewala village in the district.

Sidhu was arrested along with two Congress supporters, Jasmail Singh and Pamma. A search is on for Sidhu’s son Jaslovepreet Singh and five other Congress workers.

All nine Congress activists have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the city police station.

Argument led to scuffle before murder

Ward number 9 in Moga is reserved for women. Sidhu’s wife Paramjeet Kaur of the Congress is pitted against Kulwinder Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Gurbhej Singh Kular, the husband of the SAD candidate, was campaigning for her with his supporters when both sides had a confrontation on Tuesday night.

DSP Barjinder Singh said, “Both sides had an argument that led to a scuffle. In a fit of anger, Sidhu ran over his SUV on the two Akali workers. Besides impounding the Pajero, a Mahindra Bolero SUV was also confiscated from the spot. The other accused will be arrested soon.”

We condemn the incident: Congress MLA

Makhan Singh Brar, the area in-charge of the SAD, said, “After campaigning, Kulwinder, her husband and supporters were standing on the street when Sidhu, the husband of the Congress candidate, started abusing our workers. Our workers exercised restraint and didn’t reply but Sidhu and his supporters brought about 10 vehicles and ran over two of our workers.”

Moga Congress MLA Harjot Kamal Singh said, “The party has nothing to do with this incident. It is the result of personal enmity. We do not support any violence and condemn this incident.”