Moga girl secures 6th rank in Indian Economic Services exam

Pavit, a Moga farmer’s daughter, has secured the sixth rank in the prestigious Indian Economic Services examination 2023-24 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Pavit, a Moga farmer’s daughter. (HT photo)

She cleared the examination in her second attempt securing all India rank six. She did her postgraduate degree in economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Continuing with her brilliance, she achieved another feat by securing junior research fellowship (JRF) during her last year of the post-graduate programme.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

She did her graduation from Delhi University with distinction and completed her schooling from Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer, in 2014.

Pavit credits her achievement to her teacher Rajesh Kumar Prashar who mentored her to crack this exam.

“My parents have always supported me. After completing my graduation in 2018, I started preparing for the exam. I was inspired by my maternal uncle JS Aulakh who is also a civil servant,” she said.

“In 2022, I failed to clear the exam in the first attempt. I was 13 marks short. I didn’t let failure pull me down and prepared more for the exam. Now, I have finally achieved my target. I am looking forward to serving my country,” she added.