Moga man arrested for killing sister in Hoshiarpur

Police have solved a blind murder case of a woman with the arrest of her brother and his aide.

The bullet-ridden body of Manpreet Kaur of Khadiala Sainian village in Hoshiarpur was found near Sikri bus stand on April 22. Her younger brother Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Takhtupura village and his accomplice Iqbal Singh of Daulewal village in Moga have been arrested and the weapon and three SUVs used in the crime have been seized, said police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said two teams constituted to crack the case traced the accused to Moga and Ferozepur and arrested them.

“Harpreet hatched the conspiracy to kill his sister, who had married against the wishes of the family nearly eight years ago and now wanted to reunite with the estranged parents, which was not acceptable to him. Manpreet was living at her in-laws house in Khadiala Sainian even as she had filed for divorce,” the SSP said.

“A day before committing the crime, Harpreet and his friend conducted a recee at Khadiala Sainian and the next day, they made a WhatsApp call to Manpreet from a stolen phone and asked her to accompany them in their SUV,” said the SSP, adding that as soon as Manpreet sat on the rear seat, Harpreet strangulated her with a scarf.

“When Manpreet got unconscious, Harpreet pulled her out of the SUV near the Sikri bus stand and pumped nine bullets into her from a .32 bore revolver and fled after dumping the body on roadside,” the SSP said.

A local court has sent the accused to four-day police remand.

