Moga man climbs atop cell tower, seeks release of Sikh prisoners
A Sikh man climbed atop a mobile phone tower at Rode village in Baghapurana subdivision of Moga district on Friday, demanding the release of all Sikh prisoners who are languishing in Indian jails even after the completion of their jail terms. The protester, identified as Balwinder Singh — a Baptised Sikh belonging to Kokri Phula Singh village in Moga, also demanded a strict law against sacrilege of holy scriptures.
According to officials, he climbed atop the cell tower around 5 am and installed a Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) before sitting next to it to mark his protest. He reportedly also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put forward his demands, including shifting Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, to a Punjab jail.
The development came just ahead of the PM’s meeting with a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday evening. In the letter, he thanked Modi for celebrating Guru Teg Bahadur’s birth anniversary, and said he hopes that the PM would now also give justice to the Sikh minority.
“It is very difficult for the Sikh community to tolerate sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, which is still continuously going on; so, a law with strict punishment should be brought by the government. After this, concrete steps must be taken for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms; so, they can return to their homes,” he said in the letter.
Also referring to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Delhi and Punjab, he wrote: “Punjab ch chhote pra di sarkar aa te dilli ch wade pra di hai (In Punjab, the younger brother is ruling while the elder brother is governing Delhi); so Sikhs have high hopes from you (Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal).”
Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said a team of district administration is trying to convince Balwinder Singh to come down. “We are trying to talk to him through his family members and people of his village, but so far there has been no success, as he has refused to come down,” he said.
Ludhiana: Annoyed over allegations of mobile theft, labourer strangulates friend
Annoyed over allegations of mobile theft, a labourer strangled his friend to death with a piece of cloth, police said on Friday. The body of victim Dharinder Rishi was found in fields in Mohi village. The accused has been identified as Chandan of Rurka village. Victim's wife Sunani Devi of Bihar's Purnia said they had been living in Rurka for the past five years. The accused, Chandan, was a friend of Sunani's husband.
Ludhiana: Two private firm employees robbed of ₹1.5 lakh at gunpoint
Four miscreants robbed two employees of a private firm of ₹1.5 lakh at gunpoint on Bhaini Gujra Link road in Sidhwan Bet on Thursday evening. The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against the accused, who are yet to be unidentified, and initiated an investigation. On Thursday, Ram Singh of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, along with his co-worker Ramesh Kumar, was going to the company's office to deposit ₹1.5 lakh, he told the police.
Ranas acts part of larger conspiracy to get state govt dissolved: Police
Mumbai In an affidavit filed opposing the bail pleas of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, Mumbai police have claimed that the acts committed by the couple to incite violence in the name of religion and create a law-and-order situation, were part of the larger conspiracy to get the Maha Vikas Aghadi government dissolved.
PSI Scam: Karnataka govt cancels PSI recruitments; re-exam soon
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has told news agency ANI that the government has decided to conduct re-examinations to fill up the 545 vacant police sub-inspector posts after it has come to light that cheating went on in other centres apart from Kalaburagi. This comes on the back of Divya Hagaragi's arrest in Pune, who is said to be the kingpin of the scam.
Karnataka HC orders against Labour Day procession in Bengaluru
The All India Trade Union Congress and other unions' request to take out a procession in the Karnataka capital, Bengaluru, on May 1 for the occasion of the International Labour Day was declined by the state's high court on Thursday. It is to be noted that the Karaga procession happens after midnight.
