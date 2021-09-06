Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moga MC to provide land to 2 govt primary schools
chandigarh news

Moga MC to provide land to 2 govt primary schools

The Moga municipal corporation (MC) has decided to provide land to two government schools which were running without their own building or playground
By HT Correspondent, Moga
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:15 AM IST
A government school being run from a community hall in Moga.

The Moga municipal corporation (MC) has decided to provide land to two government schools which were running without their own building or playground.

While Government Primary School, Dutt Road, was running from the roof of a gurdwara for decades, Government Primary School, Bagiana Basti does not have a playground.

An MC official said, “We passed a resolution for giving land to the schools in a recent meeting of the general house. Now, the final approval of the local government department is required. But the ownership of the land will remain with the corporation. We will give no-objection certificate (NOC) to the schools to use the corporation’s land.”

Last month, HT had highlighted that 8 schools in Moga were lacking in terms of building, land or basic amenities and that the district administration decided to upgrade the infrastructure of these schools with funds announced as reward under the Niti Aayog’s ‘Aspirational Districts’ initiative.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HPSEBL looking into restoring lone power project at Bara Bhangal

Haryana reports 14 fresh Covid cases

J&K schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12

PU researchers devise tech to purify air & water through green waste
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP