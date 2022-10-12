Moga police get 9-day remand of Bishnoi in gangster’s murder case

Moga police on Wednesday got a nine-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a ‘mastermind’ in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, in a murder case of a gangster affiliated with rival Devinder Bambiha group. On Wednesday, Moga police secured Bishnoi’s transit remand from a Ludhiana court after his 13-day custody in a case pertaining to the murder of a cable operator in 2017, ended. He was brought to Moga and produced in the court on Wednesday afternoon amid tight security. The court of chief judicial magistrate sent Bishnoi in police custody till October 21. A ‘B’ category gangster, Harjit Singh Penta, who was affiliated with Devinder Bambiha group, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at Marhi Mustafa village in Moga’s Baghapurana in April this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa, who was among six shooters who killed Moose Wala, had shot dead Penta on directions of Bishnoi over rivalry. Mannu was killed in an encounter along with another shooter Jaroop Singh Roopa in Amritsar. Bishnoi’s younger brother Anmol Bishnoi is also accused in this case for conspiracy.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Moha, Gulneet Singh Khurana said that police have secured the custody of Bishnoi. “The investigation has revealed that the killing was carried out on the directions of Bishnoi. Now we will interrogate Bishnoi to get more details on the murder case,” he added. In August, Moga police had interrogated Bishnoi in an attempt to murder case.