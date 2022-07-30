Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission

Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha.

Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA. He said the waste generated in rural areas will be managed as per the instructions of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“The wet and dry waste of the houses from each village of the Moga district will be collected from the door-to-door and brought to the solid waste management site. Compost will be prepared from the wet waste generated from the kitchen. Plastics and other reusable wastes will be recycled and others falling under the hazardous category will be destroyed as per norms. Similarly, liquid waste from houses will be put in ponds. This water will be prevented from falling into canals and rivers through drains,” he said.

