Mohali: 10 GMADA services go online

For the convenience of residents and to bring transparency in the system, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has moved 10 services online on the sites puda.gov.in and gmada.gov.in.

More services will be available online in the first week of July.

With this, the allottee can now get relevant certificates sitting at home without the need for physical submission of files. Earlier, they would have to wait for months to get the certificates, but now these will be processed within five to 30 days depending upon the services.

The 10 services, which are already on the virtual platforms, include change of ownership in case of death (registered will, unregistered will, registered legal heirs), permission to mortgage, no dues certificate, transfer permission before conveyance deed (CD), issuance of the re-allotment letter, issuance of CD and transfer permission after CD. From the first week of July, the allottees will also get letters of intent (LoI) online only with digital signatures on it.

GMADA’s additional chief administrator Rajesh Dhiman said, “This will create a positive sentiment among the real estate industry and also boost the confidence of allottees. We have proposed some other services also including demarcation permission, DPC certificate, occupational certificate, water connection and sewerage connection in the first week of July.”

Shailander Anand, former chairman of the Mohali Property Consultants’ Association (MPCA), said, “It is a great move as earlier the allottees had to wait for weeks and months to get their certificates.”

