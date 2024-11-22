Mohali: 12 attack Sangrur man with sharp weapons, open fire in Phase 6

Police have booked 12 men for attacking a Sangrur resident with sharp weapons and opening fire inside his friend’s house in Phase 6, Mohali. While police have arrested one of the accused, identified as Harry Baba of Patiala, others are on the run. (iStock)

While police have arrested one of the accused, identified as Harry Baba of Patiala, others are on the run. Police have nominated Manjinder, alias Laddi, Harry Baba, Resham Singh, Inder Waraich and Ballu by name in the FIR, besides booking seven unidentified persons.

Police had launched a probe on the complaint of victim Dilpreet Singh, who shared that he came to Mohali on November 13 to visit his friend, who was admitted in the local civil hospital. He later stayed with him at his house.

On November 16, while he and his friend were watching television, 12 men entered the house with swords, rods and other sharp-edged weapons.

“They assaulted me with sharp-edged weapons, before Harry Baba fired multiple shots, damaging an LCD TV. As I fell unconscious, the accused fled after issuing death threats, following which my friend rushed me to the local civil hospital,” the victim narrated.

A police officer said, “We have arrested one of the accused, but are still verifying the authenticity of the complaint. The accused and the victim were earlier friends. Thus, we have yet to conclude the investigation. We will nab the other accused soon.”

The accused are facing charges under Sections 331 (house trespass), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (committing mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) (criminal intimidation that involves particularly grave threats), 191(3) (rioting being armed with weapon likely to cause death), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Phase-1 police station.