Mohali: 19-year-old electrocuted to death in Chhat village

A 19-year-old youth was electrocuted to death in Chhat village, falling under Zirakpur, on late Sunday evening while he was removing tent after a marriage party.

The deceased was identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Sarai Banjara village in Patiala.

As per information, an iron rod came in contact with high-tension wires when the victim was removing the tent, killing him on the spot. He was rushed to Derabassi civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nirmal Singh said a case under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against tent owner Jatinder Singh, a resident of Rampura Kalan. The accused has not yet been arrested.

The body was handed over to the victim’s kin after post-mortem on Monday afternoon.

The investigating officer said Sarbjit had studied up till Class-8 and used to take up odd-jobs.