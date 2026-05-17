Mohali: Over 1,000 file papers for 7 civic bodies amid show of strength

More than 1,000 candidates, accompanied by supporters, filed their nomination papers for election to 195 wards of the civic bodies of Mohali, Zirakpur, Derabassi, Nayagaon, Lalru, Kurali and Banur on the last day on Saturday. With this, 1,175 candidates are in the fray, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal said.

BJP candidates during the nomination filing process in Mohali on Saturday.

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At 324, the Mohali Municipal Corporation saw the highest number of nomination papers, followed by Zirakpur (259), Derabassi (162), Nayagaon (144), Lalru (131), Kurali (99) and Banur (56). A large number of independent candidates also filed papers.

During the nomination process, the AAP, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal put up a show of strength as most of the candidates were accompanied by senior leaders amid drumbeats and sloganeering. Ruling AAP candidates were accompanied by MLA Kulwant Singh and party’s district president Prabhjot Kaur. Former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and former deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi were present in support of Congress candidates. BJP district president Sanjeev Vashisht and senior leader Abha Bansal were seen with party nominees, while Akali Dal candidates were joined by district president Parvinder Singh Baidwan (Sohana) and others.

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{{^usCountry}} Several high-profile contestants are there, including Sarabjit Singh Samana, son of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, contesting from ward 42 on the party ticket. Kanwarbir Singh Ruby Sidhu, son of former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and nephew of Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, is the Congress nominee from ward 10. AAP Punjab state general secretary Sunny Singh Ahluwalia is contesting from ward 6, while the Jain family is seeking to retain its political influence, with former senior deputy mayor Rishav Jain’s son Gaurav Jain contesting from ward 20 and his wife Raj Rani Jain from ward 21. Former IAS officer SR Laddhar’s son Gautam Ladhar is BJP’s candidate from ward 40. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several high-profile contestants are there, including Sarabjit Singh Samana, son of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, contesting from ward 42 on the party ticket. Kanwarbir Singh Ruby Sidhu, son of former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and nephew of Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, is the Congress nominee from ward 10. AAP Punjab state general secretary Sunny Singh Ahluwalia is contesting from ward 6, while the Jain family is seeking to retain its political influence, with former senior deputy mayor Rishav Jain’s son Gaurav Jain contesting from ward 20 and his wife Raj Rani Jain from ward 21. Former IAS officer SR Laddhar’s son Gautam Ladhar is BJP’s candidate from ward 40. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has appointed 2015-batch IAS officer Abhijeet Kaplish, currently serving as director, mines and geology, Punjab, as the election observer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has appointed 2015-batch IAS officer Abhijeet Kaplish, currently serving as director, mines and geology, Punjab, as the election observer. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional deputy commissioner (rural development)-cum-additional district election officer Sonam Chaudhary said the observer could be contacted through his liaison officer, Aarush Mehta, executive engineer (drainage)-cum-mining officer, on 87280-00878. Following completion of nominations, the observer will hold a review meeting with returning officers of all local bodies to assess preparedness.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 18. Candidates can withdraw their papers until May 19. Voting will take place on May 26.

Ex-leaders abandoned battlefield, says Kulwant

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh claimed that former mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor-level leaders had “abandoned the electoral battlefield” by refusing to contest the polls. Addressing a gathering in support of AAP candidate Anu Babbar, he alleged that several former councillors had stepped back after losing public confidence. Singh appealed to residents to vote in large numbers, stressing that every vote strengthens democracy.

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Two switch parties

Amit Jain, former city president of the AAP minority wing, joined the Congress and was fielded from ward 22, replacing the party’s earlier nominee. Similarly, Gurpreet Singh Tony, a close associate of a senior AAP leader, joined SAD on Friday.

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