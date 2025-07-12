Mohali: 2,000 acre agri land in 12 Banur villages to be residential zones

The Punjab directorate of town and country planning is set to amend the Master Plan of Banur (2031). As per the official notice, around 2,000 acres of agricultural land across 12 villages will be reclassified into residential zones, marking a significant shift in the region’s land use policy. A master plan is a critical planning tool that lays out the long-term vision for the physical, economic, and social development of an area. (HT photo for representation)

The proposed reclassification includes land in the revenue estates of villages: Naugiari, Giga Majra, Hulka, Kalauli, Menda Majra, Mote Majra, Nadiali, Manakpur Kallar, Kurara, Tangori, Jnansli, and Sekhan Majra. The department has uploaded drawings and proposals on its official website: www.puda.punjab.gov.in and asked the public to submit their suggestions and objections within 30 days.

Banur, a historic town in Mohali district falls under the jurisdiction of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). Strategically located on the Chandigarh–Patiala National Highway, Banur is gaining prominence due to its proximity to Chandigarh International Airport and its inclusion in the extension of GMADA’s Aerotropolis project.

Officials say that the revised Master Plan will serve as a blueprint for urban expansion in the region and will cover a wide range of elements including regional frameworks, existing land conditions, development strategies, planning proposals, and infrastructure planning. “The amended plan will also address urban growth management challenges, land-use conflicts, and infrastructure gaps arising from the rapid pace of development in the area.

However, the proposed changes have raised concerns among local residents. Banur municipal council president Jagtar Singh Kamboj voiced his opposition to the move highlighting fears of vanishing farmlands and loss of agrarian identity. He said, “We are going to lose our agricultural land. Once this amendment comes into effect, land prices will skyrocket. The situation may arise where even farmers will have to buy grains from other states.”

Banur presents a unique case in terms of administrative jurisdiction. While its civil administration is under Mohali district, police matters fall under the Patiala district. A master plan is a critical planning tool that lays out the long-term vision for the physical, economic, and social development of an area. Officials say that the amendment will provide a comprehensive framework for the sustainable growth of urban and peri-urban spaces, ensuring balanced development that integrates infrastructure, land use, transportation, and environmental conservation.

Historical significance of Banur

Banur also carries historical weight. During Mughal rule, it was a flourishing town alongside its neighbouring settlement, Chatt. In 1709, Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur marched from Lohgarh and razed Banur to the ground. According to historical accounts, this was in retaliation against atrocities committed by the local Muslim rulers, who would reportedly seize and slaughter Hindu cattle in public. Banur’s destruction was a part of Banda Singh Bahadur’s campaign on his way to the Battle of Sirhind-Fatehgarh.