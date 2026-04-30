Mohali: 2 Baltana cops sent to lines after woman tries to self-immolate outside police station

A day after a woman attempted self-immolation outside the Baltana police post in Mohali, two officials were sent to the police lines on Wednesday. Besides, a departmental inquiry was initiated against them for “inaction” on her complaint regarding cheating and sexual assault on the pretext of marriage, officials said.

Police said that the accused has been on the run since the incident came to light. (HT File)

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“The incharge (sub-inspector) of the police post and an investigation officer have been sent to police lines pending investigation,” senior officials said, confirming that accountability was being fixed amid allegations that the survivor’s repeated pleas for action were ignored.

The woman has accused a man of befriending her under the pretext of a marriage and also for business partnership. According to police officials, the man, who ran a salon, promised the woman that they would operate it jointly. The woman is said to have invested her personal savings in the venture. However, the relationship allegedly turned exploitative, culminating in repeated sexual assault, according to her allegations. The accused is said to be absconding.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said that the woman, a Panchkula resident, had earlier approached the Chandimandir police station in August 2025 to file a cheating complaint against the accused. She was reportedly advised to approach the Mohali police because the alleged sexual assault incidents occurred in a hotel in Baltana.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman approached the Baltana police post around 10 days ago to register a sexual assault complaint, but no FIR was registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman approached the Baltana police post around 10 days ago to register a sexual assault complaint, but no FIR was registered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Frustrated over lack of action, the woman attempted self-immolation outside the Baltana police post on Tuesday, sustaining almost 80% burn injuries. She is undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Frustrated over lack of action, the woman attempted self-immolation outside the Baltana police post on Tuesday, sustaining almost 80% burn injuries. She is undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans has assured a thorough probe into both the alleged assault and the local police’s handling of her complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans has assured a thorough probe into both the alleged assault and the local police’s handling of her complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Punjab State Women Commission also took suo motu cognisance of the incident on Wednesday, citing concerns over alleged police negligence and violation of women’s rights. It directed the Mohali SSP to ensure a prompt inquiry by an SP-rank officer and submit an action taken report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab State Women Commission also took suo motu cognisance of the incident on Wednesday, citing concerns over alleged police negligence and violation of women’s rights. It directed the Mohali SSP to ensure a prompt inquiry by an SP-rank officer and submit an action taken report. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that the accused has been on the run since the incident came to light. A police team has been sent to Lucknow to trace the accused, officials added.

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