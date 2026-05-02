...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mohali: 2 days after self-immolation attempt, accused held in Baltana

According to police officials, the accused, who ran a salon, promised the woman that they would operate it jointly he is booked under Section 69 of BNS.

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Advertisement

Zirkapur police arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh on Friday in connection with a case where a woman attempted self-immolation outside a police station in Mohali on April 29. The incident had earlier led to departmental action against two police personnel.

Officials maintained that further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation. (HT Photo)

The accused was apprehended near Daria, close to the Chandigarh railway station, following sustained police efforts to trace him. Officials said he had been evading arrest since the case came to light and was tracked down based on technical inputs and local intelligence.

The woman has accused the man of befriending her under the pretext of marriage and also for a business partnership. According to police officials, the accused, who ran a salon, promised the woman that they would operate it jointly. The woman, said to have invested her personal savings in the venture. However, the relationship allegedly turned exploitative, culminating in repeated sexual assault, according to her allegations.

The case had drawn attention after the woman tried to set herself on fire outside the police station, alleging inaction on her complaint. Following the incident, two police officials were sent to the police lines as part of an internal administrative action.

 
police station uttar pradesh mohali sexual assault
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 2 days after self-immolation attempt, accused held in Baltana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 2 days after self-immolation attempt, accused held in Baltana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.