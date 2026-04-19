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Mohali: 2 held for hacking phones using fake shopping links

Police recovered three sealed boxes of Motorola mobile phones, a grey Chevrolet Cruze (PB-02-BV-1101), and multiple credit and debit cards belonging to different banks from their possession.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Two men have been arrested for allegedly hacking mobile phones through fake shopping links and using their banking information to steal money from their accounts.

A case has been registered at the Phase-1 police station. (HT Photo)

The accused, Sahil Jagda of New Tehsilpura, and Amar of Golden Avenue in Amritsar, were caught from a hotel in Phase-1, Mohali, while receiving a parcel of mobile phones purchased using stolen money.

According to Mohali superintendent of police (SP, city) Dilpreet Singh, the duo recently targeted Manoj Kumar, a resident of Dehradun, by sending a fake link. After hacking his phone, they used his credit card to make purchases worth approximately 1.25 lakh, including three Motorola mobile phones.

Modus operandi

Police said the accused operated through a planned method. They circulated fake links via SMS and messaging apps, disguising them as legitimate shopping or service websites. These messages often included offers, delivery updates, or account alerts to trick users into clicking.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 2 held for hacking phones using fake shopping links
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 2 held for hacking phones using fake shopping links
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