Mohali: 2 women rob banker of 23,000, gold chain after taking lift

Two women robbed a bank manager of his gold chain and ₹23,000 in cash after asking him for a lift at Zirakpur’s VIP Road on Friday night. The victim said the women manhandled him, snatched his gold chain, and pulled ₹ 23,000 from his pocket before running away. (File)

The victim, Vikas Kaliyan, a resident of Karnal, Haryana, had come to Chandigarh for a business meeting along with two friends.

He stated that after attending the meeting, they were returning to Karnal, when the two women waved at their vehicle and requested for a lift to a hotel in Zirakpur.

He agreed, and once near the hotel, the women asked to be dropped off near their room. “As soon as we reached, they started manhandling me, snatched my gold chain and pulled ₹23,000 from my pocket before running away,” he told police.

He filed a complaint when he saw the two women again on the same road.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304 (2)(robbery causing hurt) and 3(5) (crime committed jointly with more than one person) of BNS.