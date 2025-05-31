Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: 2 women rob banker of 23,000, gold chain after taking lift

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 31, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The victim, Vikas Kaliyan, a resident of Karnal, Haryana, stated that after attending a meeting in Chandigarh, he and his friends were returning to Karnal, when the two women waved at their vehicle and requested for a lift to a hotel in Zirakpur

Two women robbed a bank manager of his gold chain and 23,000 in cash after asking him for a lift at Zirakpur’s VIP Road on Friday night.

The victim said the women manhandled him, snatched his gold chain, and pulled <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,000 from his pocket before running away. (File)
The victim said the women manhandled him, snatched his gold chain, and pulled 23,000 from his pocket before running away. (File)

The victim, Vikas Kaliyan, a resident of Karnal, Haryana, had come to Chandigarh for a business meeting along with two friends.

He stated that after attending the meeting, they were returning to Karnal, when the two women waved at their vehicle and requested for a lift to a hotel in Zirakpur.

He agreed, and once near the hotel, the women asked to be dropped off near their room. “As soon as we reached, they started manhandling me, snatched my gold chain and pulled 23,000 from my pocket before running away,” he told police.

He filed a complaint when he saw the two women again on the same road.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304 (2)(robbery causing hurt) and 3(5) (crime committed jointly with more than one person) of BNS.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 2 women rob banker of 23,000, gold chain after taking lift
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On