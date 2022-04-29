Mohali: 29 acres of panchayat land freed in Abhipur village
As part of a statewide drive, the Punjab department of rural development and panchayats on Thursday freed 29 acres of panchayat land at Abhipur village under Block Majri near New Chandigarh.
State rural development and panchayat Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal reached the village and executed the warrant of possession (WOP) of the land worth crores which was encroached by one Captain Bikramjit Singh (retired) since 2007.
In 2017, Captain Singh had contested assembly elections on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket from Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district and lost. After the elections, he remained the spokesperson of the party for a long time.
As per a press release, the gram panchayat had in 2007 filed a case of encroachment in the court of collector, and on September 18, 2014, the case was decided in its favour and the warrant of possession was issued. Rural department officials tried to get the land vacated for failed to do so.
Meanwhile, Captain Singh said it is totally unlawful as the case is still pending with the director of rural development. “I own the land since 2007 and now it is a political vendetta against me as I left the party. I have all the documents and will file an appeal in court,” he said.
On April 26, Dhaliwal, who chaired a high-level meeting with additional deputy commissioners and district development and panchayat officers at Vikas Bhawan, set a target of removing encroachments from 5,000 acres of panchayat land by May 31 in the first phase of this drive.
7 Punjab Engineering College students bag packages of ₹64.5 LPA from Apple
Seven final-year computer science engineering students of Punjab Engineering College have received offers of ₹64.5 lakh per annum from Apple during this year's placement drive. A total of 509 of the 600 final-year students of the college have been placed this year. This includes 113 students of CSE, followed by 98 of electronics and communication engineering and 96 of electrical engineering.
Ludhiana | 2 arrested with 22 phones, 12 bikes
Two people were arrested with 12 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons on Thursday. The accused are Suraj Kumar of New Janta Nagar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar. Fourteen more phones were recovered from the accused. Other Briefs Man booked forging son's signature to sell his bike Ludhiana A man was booked for forging the signatures of his son to sell the latter's Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle on Thursday.
Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility, by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday. The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548.
Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout
Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh, Mohit Rana alias Bhupi Rana, and Mohit's friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year. The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week.
Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs
After a shaky start by openers on Day 2 of the test match against host Ludhiana at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, Bathinda batsmen mounted a comeback and put together 463 runs at the loss of nine wickets before stumps. Bathinda is still trailing by 417 runs. Gurmeher Singh, who proved his mettle by scoring a double century posted 203 runs off 278 balls, hitting a total of 20 boundaries and four sixes against Ludhiana.
