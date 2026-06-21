Mohali: 3 booked for robbing man of over 1 lakh in Kharar

Kharar Police have registered a case against a woman and her two accomplices on Friday for allegedly luring a Rupnagar shopkeeper with the promise of exchanging foreign currency and then snatching over ₹1 lakh from him on Mundi Kharar Road.

Police registered a case under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to theft and criminal acts committed by multiple persons. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, Vishal, 29, of Hargobind Nagar, Rupnagar ran a general store in the town. He told the police that on June 2, a woman visited his shop and purchased some items. During the visit, she informed him that she possessed 3,500 Canadian Dollars and wanted to exchange them for Indian currency.

The complainant alleged that he agreed to the transaction at a rate of ₹42 per Canadian Dollar. Four days later, on June 6, the woman allegedly contacted him over the phone and asked him to come near Jassa tailor on Mundi Kharar Road with the cash, assuring him that she would hand over the foreign currency there.

The complainant told police that he reached the designated location around 1.30 pm carrying over ₹1 lakh in a bag and found the woman standing with two men, with one waiting on a black Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle.

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{{^usCountry}} As Vishal approached them, the trio allegedly snatched the bag containing the cash and fled from the spot on the motorcycle before he could react. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Vishal approached them, the trio allegedly snatched the bag containing the cash and fled from the spot on the motorcycle before he could react. {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, police identified the suspects linked to the case as Reshma of Banur, Mohali, Mohammad Sahid and Mehboob of Delhi who were also staying in Banur.

Based on the complainant’s statement and the investigation, police registered a case under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to theft and criminal acts committed by multiple persons.