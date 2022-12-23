Mohali : 3 of gang involved in series of carjackings nabbed

Police nabbed three out of four men allegedly involved in three carjackings in Mohali, from Fazilka district on late Wednesday evening.

The gang members’ car was intercepted at Salem Shah road outside Chandravati hospital in Fazilka and they were detained after a minor scuffle. The entire incident was captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed at a nearby hospital.

The gang had robbed a Chandigarh resident of his car at gunpoint near the Kumbran light point in the wee hours of Sunday and escaped towards Fatehgarh Sahib and Sirhind.

The car of the accused, according to sources, was captured on CCTV cameras on the said route.

The same gang is suspected to have looted a car near Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 in the wee hours of November 24, and a Panipat resident’s car the same night in Phase 11.

Role suspected in 3 carjackings

December 18: Gang robbed a Chandigarh resident of his car at gunpoint near the Kumbran light point in the wee hours of Sunday and escaped towards Fatehgarh Sahib and Sirhind.

November 24: A gang robbed three siblings of their car near Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 in wee hours. The vehicle was recovered, as it was equipped with an anti-theft system, which allowed the owner to bring it to a stop

November 24: Striking again within 20 hours, armed carjackers snatched a Panipat resident’s car in Phase 11