Mohali: 5-year-old girl’s body to be exhumed after parents allege murder

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 06, 2024 05:53 AM IST

In his complaint, the child's father, aged 52, who works at PGIMER, Chandigarh, told Mohali police that his daughter had gone out to play on Friday evening after taking her mother's permission, but never returned; her body was later found in the cesspool of an under-construction building

Police will be exhuming the body of a five-year-old girl for autopsy after her father alleged that she was murdered before being dumped in the cesspool of an under-construction house in Nayagaon.

Child was found in the cesspool of an under-construction building near her house on February 2 and buried before her parents found circumstances around her death suspicious. (HT File Photo)
Child was found in the cesspool of an under-construction building near her house on February 2 and buried before her parents found circumstances around her death suspicious. (HT File Photo)

The child’s body was recovered from the cesspool on Friday night, following which she was buried at the Sector 25 cremation ground.

However, suspecting murder, her parents approached the Nayagaon police to exhume their daughter’s body for autopsy.

Nayagaon SHO Ranveer Singh said, “Following the parents’ plea, we sought permission from the Kharar SDM, who allowed us to exhume the body. It will be dug up around 11 am on Tuesday in the presence of the tehsildar, who will be the duty magistrate, besides a team of doctors, and will be sent for autopsy.”

In his complaint, the child’s father, aged 52, who works at PGIMER, Chandigarh, told police that his daughter had gone out to play on Friday evening after taking her mother’s permission, but never returned.

After he came back from work around 6.30 pm, they started looking for her, even checking the under-construction building opposite their house thrice, but failed to locate her.

Later around 8.30 pm, the building’s owner asked them to check the cesspool on the premises again. On returning there, they were shocked to now find their daughter’s body floating on the surface, the father said.

The family, along with the neighbours, rushed the child to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, but doctors declared her dead.

The father said they initially buried their daughter. But later, doctors told them that no unusual water was found in her body, leading them to suspect that someone killed her and dumped the body in the cesspool.

