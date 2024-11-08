Mohali: 54-yr-old woman loses gold earrings to snatcher

A 54-year-old woman lost her gold earrings to a motorcycle-borne miscreant near Mundi Kharar on Tuesday. he victim, Amarjit Kaur of Model Town, Mundi Kharar, was walking back home from the market around 1.30 pm. As she was approaching her house, an unidentified biker stopped near it, snatched her earrings and fled the spot. (HT Photo)

The victim, Amarjit Kaur of Model Town, Mundi Kharar, was walking back home from the market around 1.30 pm.

As she was approaching her house, an unidentified biker stopped near it, snatched her earrings and fled the spot.

Her son Sandeep Kumar, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana high court, who was standing outside the house, tried to chase the snatcher, but to no avail.

City Kharar police have booked the unidentified man under Section 304 (Snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).