Mohali: 73 lives snuffed out in Airport Road accidents in five years

Constructed to ease off traffic congestion in Kharar, Mohali and Chandigarh, the 21.2km-long Airport Road (PR-7) has claimed 73 lives and witnessed 176 accidents between 2017 and 2021, shows the audit report prepared last year about the accidents and blackspots on the stretch. Constructed to ease off traffic congestion in Kharar, Mohali and Chandigarh, the 21.2km-long Airport Road (PR-7) has claimed 73 lives and witnessed 176 accidents between 2017 and 2021, shows the audit report prepared last year about the accidents and blackspots on the stretch. (HT file photo)

The report has factored in data of accidents that took place on the stretch between the intersection point on NH-5 (elevated section) near Gopal’s sweets in Kharar and the intersection point on NH-152 near McDonald’s, Zirakpur.

The Punjab road safety and traffic research centre based in Mohali is likely to consolidate and release an audit report soon on the accidents that occurred on the 200ft Airport Road in 2022.

During the Punjab Vidhan Sabha’s budget session on March 6, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh had also raised concerns over the spike in road mishaps in the district and sought construction of more roundabouts.

The MLA specifically spoke about the Airport Road and the stretch from the DC office in Sector 76 to Sector 81, terming these ‘vulnerable spots’ of Mohali.

The 21km stretch of the Airport Road has three police stations of total 19 in Mohali -- Balongi, Sohana and Zirakpur.

As per the data accessed from these three police stations in the report, the fatalities have increased each year on the said stretch.

In 33 accidents in 2017, 10 lives were snuffed out while 26 people had sustained serious injuries. In 2018, 11 people died and 26 road users suffered serious injuries in 27 accidents.

In 2019, which witnessed a massive jump in accidents, in total 40 cases, 17 people were killed and 32 seriously injured. Forty mishaps the next year resulted in 19 deaths and injuries to 26 commuters on the Airport Road.

From 2017 to 2020, the fatalities on this stretch of PR-7 rose by 90%. Year 2021 saw 36 accidents, wherein 16 people lost their lives and 20 suffered grievous wounds.

The average fatality rate per kilometre on this stretch of Airport Road was 0.9 fatalities/km/year in 2020, whereas the average rate on the national highways in Punjab was 0.44 fatalities/km. This is almost double the state average death rate per kilometre.

As per the audit findings, the section between Kharar intersection and Radha Soami satsang centre light point is the most dangerous one on the Airport Road.

This 4.97km stretch has recorded highest fatality rate (0.06 fatalities/million vehicles kilometre travelled/year), while the 7.78km stretch from the airport chowk to McDonald’s has the least fatality rate (0.01 fatalities/million vehicles kilometre travelled/year).

What makes it a killer stretch

The Airport Road has 11 identified blackspots. The audit has found engineering faults and lack of adequate infrastructure as per the requirement of vehicles and pedestrians on up to 6km of the road. All accidental blackspots are intersections, the report shows.

The blackspots on the Airport Road include 78/79 light point, 79/80 light point, Radha Soami satsang centre light point, Quark City light point, Cheema Boilers traffic junction, Ballo Majra village, curve near Sector-70 gurdwara, airport chowk, Papri bridge, TDI light point near liquor shop, and IISER junction.

As per the report, the blackspots at Cheema Boilers traffic junction and Sohana’s 78/79 light point are the most vulnerable, followed by TDI light point at Balongi.

What’s government doing about it

The authorities have roped in state traffic adviser Navdeep Asija to plan the construction of roundabouts at the blackspots here.

Advocating the need of roundabouts, Asija said, “The idea is to slow down the traffic movement at all blackspots on the Airport Road. That’s why there is a need to build roundabouts there.”

The road safety audit report has suggested to put in place retroreflective pavement markers at every blackspot.

“Major urban and peri-urban stretches lack infrastructure for vulnerable road users. All junctions and median cuts require geometric improvement and traffic calming devices. The blackspots at Balongi and Sohana sections require better drainage facilities,” the audit report of PR-7 has stated.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is already constructing the remaining portion of the Airport Road which will maintain a direct connection between Kharar and New Chandigarh. The construction of the road was started from the dividing road of sectors 120 and 125. The Mohali Airport Road will connect with PR-4 in New Chandigarh.

Vulnerability factor

80%: Accidents involving two-wheelers, cyclists and pedestrians

The audit report compiled in 2022 has highlighted that 80% of the accident victims were two-wheeler riders, pedestrians and cyclists. The black spots on the stretch require special engineering solutions for vulnerable road users, the report recommends. It also states that four-wheelers, mainly cars/SUVs/vans, cause 60% of the fatalities.

9pm-3am: Critical hours

The hours between 9pm and 3am are the most critical ones as the report shows that 51% of the total fatalities reported from 2017 to 2020 were reported in this six-hour slot.

