Mohali: AAP leader Rakesh Soman sent to two-day police remand in ₹13 crore land fraud case

AAP leader Rakesh Kumar Soman arrested on Monday in a ₹13.09-crore land fraud case, was sent to two-day police remand on Tuesday after being produced before the duty magistrate. Mataur police had arrested him yesterday after he allegedly attempted to flee from the Mohali court complex. Officers caught him near the CP-67 mall minutes after he broke away during his court appearance. Police said Harmanjit was promised 22 acres of land at rates ranging from ₹2.25 crore to ₹2.8 crore per acre. (HT Photo)

Police said custodial interrogation is required to trace the money trail, identify associates and verify property documents linked to the alleged scam. The court granted remand after hearing arguments from both sides.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by Harmanjit Singh a Mohali based real estate professional, who accused Soman and his associates of cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, breach of trust and intimidation. Harmanjit told police that he first met Soman in January 2025.

According to the FIR, Soman allegedly used this projected influence to draw Harmanjit and his investor group into a land investment plan in Hasanpur, near the proposed Bharatmala Highway. Between February and July 2025, the group paid over ₹13 crore to Soman through bank transfers to his IndusInd and IDFC accounts as well as large cash payments made at his residence. The complainant said the cash was counted in the presence of the co-accused.

Police said Harmanjit was promised 22 acres of land at rates ranging from ₹2.25 crore to ₹2.8 crore per acre. However, Soman later executed a sale deed for land located in a no-construction zone near the Dappar ammunition depot. The FIR states that the Khasra numbers, maps and land value did not match the original proposal.

Investigators will now question Soman during remand to verify documents, identify all beneficiaries and determine the whereabouts of the alleged siphoned funds. Police said further action will follow based on what emerges during interrogation.