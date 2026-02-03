Mohali administration cracks down on illegal structures near Sukhna Lake

The Mohali district administration, in compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, on Monday carried out a large-scale anti-encroachment drive against unauthorised constructions in the Naya Gaon area, focusing on the ecologically sensitive Kansal catchment of Sukhna Lake. The enforcement action targeted illegal and unauthorised structures constructed in violation of high court orders in and around Patiala Ki Rao. (HT Photo)

The drive was conducted under the supervision of the designated nodal officer, with the active participation of the building inspector, general inspector and the executive officer. Adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful execution of the operation. The station house officer, Naya Gaon, along with his team, remained present on site to provide security and operational support.

The enforcement action targeted illegal and unauthorised structures constructed in violation of high court orders in and around Patiala Ki Rao, including areas such as Shivalik Vihar. These localities fall within the restricted and environmentally sensitive Kansal catchment and floodplain zones, which are critical for maintaining natural drainage and the ecological balance of Sukhna Lake.

Officials said that despite repeated notices, prior warnings and adequate opportunities for voluntary compliance, several constructions were found to be in blatant violation of court directions, environmental regulations and land-use norms. Such encroachments obstruct natural rainwater channels, increase flood risks and contribute significantly to environmental degradation in the catchment area.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy, the district administration said that no unauthorised construction or encroachment will be permitted in the Kansal catchment area, along Patiala Ki Rao or in any other protected or notified zones. Any future violations of the high court’s orders will invite strict legal action, including demolition and penal proceedings, without further notice.

Residents and property owners have once again been advised to strictly adhere to approved building plans, land-use norms and court directives to avoid coercive action.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the Sukhna Lake catchment, preserving natural water bodies and drainage channels, and ensuring strict enforcement of environmental and municipal laws in the larger public interest.