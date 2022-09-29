Mohali administration marks Bhagat Singh’s 115th birth anniversary

The district administration marked the 115th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the District Administrative Complex on Wednesday.

Mohali legislator Kulwant Singh, the guest of honour, presided over the day-long celebration. Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar, senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni and other district administrative officers paid floral tributes to the revolutionary.

MLA Kulwant Singh stressed on the need to apprise the new generation of the legacy of Bhagat Singh and lauded the Union government for renaming Chandigarh airport after the iconic freedom fighter.

On the occasion, a photograph of Bhagat Singh was given the guard of honour and a cycle rally was organised in his memory. Members of Nehru Yuva Kendra, District Red Cross, cycle clubs and other assorted organisations participated in the rally.

Additional deputy commissioner Amaninder Kaur Brar, additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Pooja S Grewal, additional deputy commissioner (urban development) Avneet Kaur, Mohali subdivisional magistrate Sarabjit Kaur, assistant director (nodal officer) youth services Malkit Singh Mann were among those present.