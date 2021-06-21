Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali admn invites applications for Independence Day awards
chandigarh news

Mohali admn invites applications for Independence Day awards

Those who have shown bravery against terrorism or other anti-social elements can apply; commendable services in fields like social service, arts, literature and technology also eligible
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Winners will be honoured at the state-level independence Day function on August 15. (HT File Photo)

The Mohali administration has invited applications for bravery and commendable achievements awards which will be presented during the state-level function on Independence Day.

As per a Punjab government press release, the applications have to be submitted to sub-divisional magistrates of the area concerned before June 25.

Those who have shown bravery against terrorism or other anti-social elements can apply. Also, commendable services in the fields of social service, arts, literature, science and technology and other professions are also eligible. The winners will be honoured with a gold polished silver medal and warm shawl.

In addition to this, names of employees of various departments who have performed commendably amid the pandemic can be forwarded to the government by the departments concerned through a senior official of their department, after police verification.

For the “Punjab Government Certificate-2021”, it is mandatory to send five copies in Punjabi and English, detailing the relevant recommendations, biography, biodata and work done by the applicant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP