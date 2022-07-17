Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali admn kicks off state’s flagship green scheme

A single-day plantation drive and van mahotsav was organised at Sector 68, and plantation drives were simultaneously held at 50 sites. Around 20,000 saplings were planted
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 02:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The district administration and forest department kicked off the state’s flagship green scheme, ‘Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh Hariyawal Laher’ at the City Park, Sector 68, on Saturday.

A single-day plantation drive and van mahotsav was organised at Sector 68, and plantation drives were simultaneously held at 50 sites. Around 20,000 saplings were planted.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and deputy commissioner Amit Talwar were among those in attendence. Forest Rakhis , an organic product prepared by self-help groups, were on display. A skit on environmental awareness and a bhangra performance were also organised on the occasion.

Divisional forest officer Kanwar Deep Singh said, “The scheme, under which 50,000 saplings will be planted in each of the 115 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, has been initiated to mark Bhagat Singh’s 115th birth anniversary.”

