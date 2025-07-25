Mohali admn mulls restricting heavy vehicle movement during peak hours

The administration is actively considering restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles during morning and evening peak hours on city roads, with a special focus on reducing traffic congestion along the Airport Road. SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans proposed temporary road bifurcation near IISER to facilitate smoother traffic flow on the Airport Road. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal, while chairing a meeting with SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans and MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh, emphasised that, until parallel and alternate routes are completed, the entry of heavy vehicles should be curtailed—tentatively from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm.

The DC sought detailed inputs from the district police and other departments to formalise this proposal. She added that all key stakeholders—including the municipal corporation, GMADA, and the district police—have been requested to expedite their respective plans aimed at decongesting city roads. SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans proposed temporary road bifurcation near IISER to facilitate smoother traffic flow on the Airport Road.

Addressing another major civic concern, MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh highlighted the increasing presence of stray and milch cattle on city streets. He suggested setting up a dedicated dairy/cattle rearing complex outside municipal limits. Local cattle owners would be encouraged to house their animals within their premises and awareness would be created regarding the proper disposal of cow/buffalo dung to prevent choking of sewer lines.

The commissioner also acceded to the DC’s request to dispose of the garbage from the Balongi area at MC dumping sites, thereby improving the cleanliness and aesthetics of the old Balongi barrier to Mohali Road stretch.