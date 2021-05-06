Mohali admn offers oxygen to patients in home isolation

In order to provide relief to Covid patients under home isolation, Mohali administration has offered provision of oxygen to them after approval of the district civil surgeon.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said the patients having recommendation from private hospitals must get it endorsed by the civil surgeon to avail the facility.

While commenting upon the oxygen situation in Mohali, Dayalan said the district has sufficient supply as of now. Oxygen is being procured from five sources for Mohali, he added.

“On an average, our consumption is 25 to 27 MT daily, which we are at present getting from five sources. We can provide oxygen cylinders to patients under home isolation, but only after endorsement from the civil surgeon. No one will be given oxygen at home without civil surgeon’s approval,” he added.

The DC said that Mohali is getting liquid oxygen tankers from Bokaro, Roorkee, Panipat, Linde India in Uttarakhand and Inox Air in HP’s Barotiwala. He added that two companies in Mohali — HiTech and Hindair — are supplying oxygen cylinders to Mohali hospitals whereas some firms in Mandi Gobindgarh have also volunteered.

At present, liquid oxygen supply from Bokaro is coming regularly with empty tankers airlifted from here and returning by road, he said. The entire supply and distribution of oxygen is being controlled by the state government and regulated by the district administration, he added.

The oxygen management committee, after a survey, has concluded that Mohali requires 26 MT of supply daily to meet the requirements.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Punjab, will be setting up an oxygen plant at the government hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.

In a meeting of district administration headed by DC Girish Dayalan, the CREDAI team led by its president Jagjit Singh Majha and secretary Arun Jindal extended support by setting up of an oxygen plant which will help in meeting the oxygen shortage in the second wave of pandemic.

The CREDAI team is providing financial support to the tune of ₹1 crore in setting up the plant. This plant will be made operational in 15 to 20 days.

With only hours of oxygen left, Panchkula turns to Punjab for help

Panchkula After the Panchkula health department was left with only a few hours of oxygen for over 200 ailing patients on ventilator support, Punjab came forward to help.

One of the senior officials from Panchkula administration confirmed that they had sought help from Punjab on Tuesday night and received it.

“We get a daily supply of oxygen from Roorkee. However, yesterday there was a delay in supply. And since our patients were on oxygen support, we could not take risks and approached the Punjab government for help,” said an official.

“They helped us with 2.5 metric tonnes of oxygen, however, by the time their tanker came from Patiala, our supply from Roorkee also reached. We did seek help, but we returned the oxygen,” the official added.

The official said that from the last two days, Yamunagar has also come under their gambit, which means they have to share their oxygen supply with that district as well.

“There is nothing fixed on how much oxygen we get today. The supply is coming regularly and we are managing,” the official added.

