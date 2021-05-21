Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali admn’s top brass sponsors 18+ vaccination drive in Masol village
Mohali admn’s top brass sponsors 18+ vaccination drive in Masol village

The 45+ population of this village has already been vaccinated, said Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Masol village is around 30km from the district headquarters. (Representational photo)

Senior officers of the Mohali administration on Thursday decided to sponsor vaccination of an entire village in the district.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said, “When you lead by example, you create a picture of what’s possible. It then becomes easy for others to follow. So, I along with my colleagues decided to pay for the vaccination of 18-44 years population of Masol village.”

Citing the reason for choosing Masol, the DC said, “The 45+ population of this village has already been vaccinated so we decided to cater to the remaining population, ensuring that the entire village stands hundred percent vaccinated.”

Besides DC Dayalan, the officers who will chip in to pay for the drive are ADC (G) Aashika Jain, ADC (D) Rajiv Kr Gupta, Kharar SDM Himanshu Jain, Dera Bassi SDM Kuldeep Bawa and Mohali SDM Jagdeep Sehgal.

Meanwhile, in a generous move, Priyanka Gupta, owner of The Great Bear, Sector 26, Chandigarh, has sponsored the inoculation of 18-44 population of Nagalgarhian village, paying for 200 doses. “Let us all put in our might and join hands to save the human race from the worst adversary ever known,” she said.

To sponsor/ donate vaccine, fill an online form at bit.ly/3wkMLgX and make payment of 430 per dose.

