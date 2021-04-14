Mohali admn scrambles to contain virus spread in Dhakoli

Authorities are sparing no effort to contain the spread of virus that has infected at least 187 people in Dhakoli, which has been converted into a containment zone.

Though the decision to declare the town a containment zone drew opposition from shopkeepers, all entry and exit points were sealed and movement of vehicles was restricted on Tuesday morning. Only essential service providers were allowed to move. To ensure compliance, police have set up six nakas, where officials will be deployed in three shifts.

The areas declared containment zones include Dhakoli, Peer Muchalla, Kishanpura and Ghazipur, which together have a population of about 1 lakh.

“The area shares its borders with Chandigarh and Panchkula and has seen a spike in number of Covid cases. That is why it has been converted into a containment zone. We have held a meeting with councillors to create awareness among residents to co-operate with the authorities,” said SDM Kuldeep Bawa. He added that night curfew remains in force.

A 24x7 control room has also been set up at Dera Bassi SDM office and people can dial 01762-528116 for assistance.

Testing scaled up

The authorities have increased the number of testing teams from two to 10 for door-to-door sampling and vaccination. The containment zone has been divided into 10 sections to speed up testing. “There will be 100% testing. Those testing negative will be vaccinated. Those testing positive will require isolation and will be recommended appropriate care and medical attention,” said Mohali DC Girish Dayalan. “As and when a team screens an area and it is declared safe, the containment in that particular area will be lifted. After that, micro containment zones will be created,” he added.

Shopkeepers hold protest

Many shopkeepers held a protest in Dhakoli against closure of shops and raised slogans against the authorities. “We have already suffered huge losses last year and with the shops being closed again, we will not be able to survive,” said Maandeep Singh, a shopkeeper.

“We belong to a middle-class family, whose livelihood depends on the earnings from these small shops. If these are closed, how will we be able to ensure education of our children?” asked another protester, Sukhvir Singh.

“Daily wagers will leave again. We have to pay rent and electricity bills which will not be possible if the shops remain closed,” said Devinder Singh.

The shopkeepers alleged that the liquor vends were allowed to operate even during night curfew and no action was taken against them.

However, SDM Bawa said, “We are allowing essential services to operate. The shopkeepers have been asked to ensure social distancing. In small shops, no more than five people will be allowed.”

Man booked for violating quarantine

The police have a Dhakoli man for violating quarantine. DC Dayalan said information was received from Dhakoli CHC that a resident of Golden Apartments had tested positive on April 6, but he jumped his quarantine. A case under sections 269 and 270 of the IPC has been registered against him.