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Mohali: Air India fined 50,000 over last-minute cancellation

Airline cites runway maintenance by Airports Authority of India, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission says basic assistance not provided

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Air India to pay 50,000 as compensation to a Zirakpur resident for cancelling his flight from Bagdogra city of West Bengal a day before his scheduled travel in 2022.

Air India has been asked to make the payment in 30 days, failing which the amount would carry 6% annual interest until payment. (Shutterstock)

The bench comprising commission president SK Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath noted deficiency in service after finding that the airline failed to provide prior intimation, alternative arrangements or basic assistance to the passenger and his family following the cancellation.

Complaint Rahul Bhatnagar, a resident of Dhakoli, mentioned that he had booked round-trip tickets from Delhi to Bagdogra through a travel platform — Goibibo — for a family vacation with his wife and minor daughter in March 2022.

The family travelled to Darjeeling on March 18, 2022. On March 22, just one day before the scheduled return journey, Air India cancelled the Bagdogra-Delhi flight scheduled for March 23, citing runway maintenance at the airport, he stated.

The commission observed that even if the cancellation resulted from operational reasons, the airline remained responsible for assisting passengers. The bench noted that Air India failed to show that it had informed the passenger in advance or provided any rerouting, accommodation, meals or transport assistance.

The commission directed Air India to pay 50,000 towards compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses within 30 days, failing which the amount would carry 6% annual interest until payment.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Air India fined 50,000 over last-minute cancellation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Air India fined 50,000 over last-minute cancellation
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