Mohali: Anandpur Sahib MP assures completion of culvert projects in Kharar villages

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament, Malvinder Singh Kang, on Sunday assured residents of several villages in the Kharar Assembly constituency that long-pending culvert projects over seasonal drains would be taken up shortly to improve connectivity, particularly during the monsoon.

MP Malvinder Singh Kang inspecting a drainage area. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During an extensive tour of areas Jainti Majra, Masol, Kanhe Ka Wara, Chhoti Karor, Vaddi Karor, Goore and Kasauli, Kang reviewed civic infrastructure and interacted with residents to assess their development needs.

Addressing public gatherings, the MP announced that culverts would soon be constructed over seasonal drains in Jainti Majra, Goore, Karaundewala and Kasauli. He said the projects would provide year-round connectivity and ease transportation for commuters, students, farmers and emergency services, who face severe inconvenience whenever the drains overflow during heavy rainfall.

Kang said strengthening rural infrastructure remained a priority of the Punjab government and reiterated its commitment to addressing public concerns in a time-bound manner. He added that the proposed works would significantly improve accessibility, ensure safer movement and provide lasting relief to residents of the affected villages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The MP said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was undertaking sustained efforts to improve infrastructure and public services across Punjab. He directed the concerned departments to complete all procedural formalities at the earliest so that construction work could begin without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MP said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was undertaking sustained efforts to improve infrastructure and public services across Punjab. He directed the concerned departments to complete all procedural formalities at the earliest so that construction work could begin without delay. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Residents welcomed the announcement and appreciated Kang’s visit, expressing hope that the long-awaited projects would resolve recurring connectivity issues and improve the quality of life in the villages.