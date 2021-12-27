Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Body of newborn girl found buried
chandigarh news

Mohali: Body of newborn girl found buried

A newborn girl’s body was found buried in Mohali’s Mattaur village, police said on Sunday; police say the body has been sent for postmortem
Mohali police have initiated a search for the girl’s parents. (airdone)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A newborn girl’s body was found buried in Mohali’s Mattaur village, police said on Sunday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mattaur police station Naveen Pal Singh Singh, said, “Some stray dogs dug out the newborn ‘s body from the ground. Due to the continuous barking of the dogs, residents living nearby gathered there and informed the police, who rushed on the spot and took the body to the civil hospital.”

“After the post-mortem is conducted, we will be able to ascertain if the baby was buried alive or cremated post death. Also, police have initiated a search for her parents,” Singh added.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth) Indian Penal Code was registered against an unidentified woman, police said.

