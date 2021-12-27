Mohali: Body of newborn girl found buried

A newborn girl’s body was found buried in Mohali’s Mattaur village, police said on Sunday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mattaur police station Naveen Pal Singh Singh, said, “Some stray dogs dug out the newborn ‘s body from the ground. Due to the continuous barking of the dogs, residents living nearby gathered there and informed the police, who rushed on the spot and took the body to the civil hospital.”

“After the post-mortem is conducted, we will be able to ascertain if the baby was buried alive or cremated post death. Also, police have initiated a search for her parents,” Singh added.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth) Indian Penal Code was registered against an unidentified woman, police said.