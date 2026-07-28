Mohali businessman alleges abduction, 3 lakh robbery in Zirakpur

A businessman was allegedly abducted from VIP Road in Zirakpur, assaulted inside a car and robbed of around ₹2.9 lakh after four men demanded ₹5 lakh from him on Friday afternoon. Complainant Vinod Kumar from Mubarakpur alleged that one of the accused, Akshay, had known him for the past four to five years through business dealings. He said Akshay sought to meet him for a business deal. The two agreed to meet on VIP Road in Zirakpur on Friday.

The complainant alleged that the accused forced him to transfer about ₹40,000 through his mobile phone and also took around ₹2.5 lakh in cash from a bag kept in the vehicle. (HT File)

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Police said Akshay shared his location through WhatsApp. When Vinod reached the spot, he found Akshay with three unidentified men. They allegedly persuaded him to sit in their car on the pretext of discussing a business deal and drove him to a secluded area.

According to the FIR, the accused demanded ₹5 lakh from Vinod and threatened to kill him if he refused. When he did not comply, they allegedly assaulted him inside the vehicle. One of the accused allegedly attacked him with a knife, injuring his hands as he tried to defend himself.

The complainant alleged that the accused forced him to transfer about ₹40,000 through his mobile phone and also took around ₹2.5 lakh in cash from a bag kept in the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused continued to drive through Singhpura, Dera Bassi, Bhankharpur and Mubarakpur while allegedly pressuring Vinod to arrange more money. They allegedly forced him to call one of his acquaintances for financial help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused continued to drive through Singhpura, Dera Bassi, Bhankharpur and Mubarakpur while allegedly pressuring Vinod to arrange more money. They allegedly forced him to call one of his acquaintances for financial help. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complaint, the accused later drove towards Haryana and allegedly rammed police barricades and other vehicles near a Housing Board police checkpoint before dropping Vinod behind Hotel Maryland and fleeing after threatening him to arrange for more money within one or two days.

Based on the complaint, the Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 308(1) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No arrest has been made, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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