Mohali: Businessman’s plot vandalised, ten booked for land grab bid

Mohali The Zirakpur police have registered a case against two identified individuals and 8 to 10 unidentified men for allegedly breaking into a plot in Baltana, vandalising structures, attempting land grabbing, and issuing death threats to the owner. The accused have been booked under Sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 62 (attempt to commit an offence), 324(4) (mischief), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by 40-year-old Sumit Gupta, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana. Gupta stated that he owns plot number 63 in New Vikas Nagar, which is enclosed by a boundary wall, has an entry gate, and contains temporary rooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen.

According to the complaint, Gupta had previously repainted his name and mobile number on the boundary wall after unknown persons had erased them. On June 20, he received information that Bheem Sain, his son, and several others armed with sticks, wooden bats, and iron rods broke the gate lock, entered the property, and damaged structures inside in an attempt to take illegal possession.

Gupta further alleged that the intruders stole electrical wire bundles, a standing fan, a water pump, a gas stove, a cylinder, and kitchen utensils before fleeing. He also claimed that Bheem Sain subsequently called him from various numbers, issuing death threats to force him to abandon the property.

Police stated that the allegations of theft will be verified during the investigation, and relevant sections will be added if substantiated. The accused have been booked under Sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 62 (attempt to commit an offence), 324(4) (mischief), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).