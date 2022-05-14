Mohali: Charging ₹5 as packaging charges costs Barista ₹500
For charging ₹5 as “packaging charges” on a take-away order of a cup of hot chocolate, the Sector-35 outlet of Barista Coffee Company Limited will have to pay a compensation of ₹500 to a Sector 69 resident, apart from refunding the packaging charges.
The directions were issued by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, while disposing of a complaint filed by Pancy Singh Soni, who had moved the consumer commission seeking directions to the coffee company to stop the illegal and unfair trade practice.
In her complaint, Soni submitted that she ordered a cup of hot chocolate at Barista’s Sector-35 outlet for take-away on January 11, 2021, and was billed ₹200 for it. After payment, she realised she was charged ₹5 as packaging charges, which was justified as “strictly under the rules of the company” by an employee.
While seeking dismissal of the complaint, Barista Coffee Company Limited said that the order was for take-away, which required separate packaging and as such the customer was liable to pay the relevant charges.
They alleged that Soni, in collusion with her brother, had been filing such complaints in her own name. The company pointed out that Soni and her brother had filed 10 complaints against them on similar facts in Mohali and more before the Chandigarh Consumer Commission.
‘No right to charge ₹5 extra in addition to GST’
However, allowing the complaint, the district consumer commission, presided by Sanjiv Dutt Sharma, said, “We feel that the Consumer Protection Act is a benevolent legislation, enacted to help the innocent consumers and to stop such type of malpractices started by these types of companies, who are bent upon looting them. We feel that the opposition party has no right to charge ₹5 in addition to two types of GST for hot chocolate from Soni.”
“There is nothing on record to prove from the side of Barista Coffee Company Limited that they had displayed a separate board/declaration clearly showing that in case anybody wants to take hot chocolate outside the store, they have to pay ₹5 extra for packaging charges. We feel that these acts of the company definitely attract some kind of malpractice on their part,” read the order.
-
Chandigarh man held with 540 gm heroin
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying 540 gm heroin near Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Thursday night. Kumar was previously also caught with heroin in the forest area of Sector 43 in September 2021. In another case, the crime branch of Panchkula police nabbed a 23-year-old man for possessing 8.5 gm heroin in Sector 23 on Thursday evening.
-
Mohali shops not displaying expiry date on sweet boxes to be challaned
Come June 1, sweet shops not displaying the “best before date” on boxes and containers carrying sweets will face challans. District health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar said for the safety of citizens, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had made the “best before date” mandatory on all non-packaged or loose sweets available at sweet shops from October 1, 2020.
-
HC stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Janta Colony
In a setback to Chandigarh administration's plan of making the city slum-free by May end, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed the demolition notices put up at Janta Colony in Sector 25 for May 15. The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra acted on the plea of one Davinder and nine others, who are residents of the colony.
-
Summer vacations for Chandigarh govt schools extended
Taking note of teachers' concern about the scorching heat conditions in the city, the UT education department has extended the summer vacations at government schools. “Earlier summer vacations were to start on May 30, but now they will begin on May 23 and continue till June 30,” said school education, director, Palika Arora, Chandigarh. According to the orders issued by UT education secretary Purva Garg, students will be allowed 39 days of summer vacation.
-
IPS officer Hemant Kalson suspended after two assault FIRs in a day
Booked for misbehaving with a nurse at the Panchkula civil hospital on May 8, Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson is in dock again for two cases of assault, this time in Pinjore. Kalson, who holds the charge of IG (Home Guard), Haryana Police, was booked twice on Thursday, first for beating up a shopkeeper and then a constable at the Pinjore police station. The shopkeeper alleged that Kalson came in a car with a woman.
