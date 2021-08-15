Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Chhatbir Zoo gets dinosaur park
Mohali: Chhatbir Zoo gets dinosaur park

Developed on a public-private partnership model, the park houses real-size, interactive robotic models of dinosaurs
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:18 AM IST
A pterodactyl on display at Chhatbir Zoo in Mohali. (HT PHOTO)

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday inaugurated the Chhatbir Dinosaur Park in a virtual ceremony.

The park is one of its kind and will cope up with the international standards of zoo education to understand the fascinating prehistoric dinosaurs. Developed in collaboration with Alertview Group on a public-private partnership model, the Park houses real-size, interactive robotic models of dinosaurs. Total 5 crore was spent on the facility, which will provide factual information on dinosaurs.

Sidhu also inaugurated a newly-developed water exhibit for otters at Chhatbir Zoo. The exhibit was created with see-through glass facility for visitors to enjoy the playful underwater movements of the otters. Total 35 lakh have been spent for conservation and upkeep of the animals.

Zoo field director Naresh Mahajan said both the facilities were now open to the public.

