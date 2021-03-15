Mohali city accounts for 67% cases in district this month

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Mohali city continues to account for bulk of the cases in the district, with 67% reported this month. Of 1,711 people who have tested positive in the district in the past 15 days, 1,141 are from Mohali city alone.

Even on Monday, as 164 cases surfaced in the district , 97 were from Mohali city, followed by 24 from Kharar, 18 from Dhakoli, 17 from Dera Bassi, five from Kurali and three from Lalru.

Within the city, maximum cases have surfaced in Sector 68 and Phase 10. In fact, the district administration on Monday declared six areas as micro-containment zones, including two in Phase 10. The remaining are at Shivalik Vihar in Zirakpur , Dharamgarh village in Lalru , Vikas Nagar in Nayagaon and National Dental College in Dera Bassi.

Though the daily tally dropped from Sunday’s 206 to 164 on Monday, it was sixth consecutive day that witnessed 100+ cases in the district. Meanwhile, one patient died, taking this month’s toll to 18 and the total to 403.

The total number of cases has climbed to 22,026, of which 1,338 are active, up from 636 at the beginning of the month. With 184 people being discharged, the number of those cured has reached 20,285. The recovery rate stands at 92%, down from 95% on March 1.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, said: “We were expecting such numbers in the second surge, which has taken place as people are not taking precautions, especially in urban pockets. In rural areas, people are still maintaining social distancing and wearing masks due to fear.”

In view of the surge, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has advised all private and government hospitals to avoid elective surgeries as far as possible and dedicate all the necessary resources towards treating Covid patients. He has also asked all L2 and L3 hospitals to provide an inventory of their beds (including ICU) and ventilators to the district nodal officer and update the occupancy and vacancy numbers daily.