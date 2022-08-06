Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali civil hospital employee seeks bribe for fake dope test, DC marks probe

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 03:05 AM IST
Arms licence applicant visiting the Mohali civil hospital for dope test was allegedly approached by an employee for fake report in exchange for ₹10,000
File Photo civil hospital phase 6 in Mohali . HT Photo
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar has ordered an inquiry into an alleged demand for bribe at the Phase-6 civil hospital to provide a fake dope test report to an arms licence applicant.

The matter was brought to the civil surgeon’s notice by senior medical officer (SMO) Dr HS Cheema.

According to Dr Cheema, last week, a man applying for an arms licence approached him for the mandatory dope test, following which he guided him to give the samples.

But when the applicant left his room, a Class-4 employee approached him outside and offered to get his test done without any samples in exchange for 10,000. The prescribed fee for the dope test is 1,500.

DC Talwar said the inquiry will be conducted by the SMO and the report will be submitted next week, following which strict action will be taken against the guilty.

“We are investigating the matter and will also check how many people got fake dope test reports through the accused employee,” Dr Cheema said.

In 2018, the Punjab government had made dope test mandatory while applying for an arms licence. Screening is done for 10 drugs, including morphine, codeine, D propoxyphene, benzodiazepines, 9-tetea hydro cannabinol (THC), barbiturates, cocaine, amphetamines, buprenorphine and tramadol. The report is kept confidential and the result is to be shared only with the DC office.

